Williamson Medical Center has been named as one of America’s Best Hospitals for Obstetrics, Breast Centers, Heart Care and Patient Safety by the Women’s Choice Award, America’s trusted referral source for the best in health care.
The 2020 awards place the regional health system among the top U.S. hospitals in the categories awarded.
“It is an honor to be recognized among America’s best hospitals for obstetrics, breast care centers, heart care and patient safety by the Women’s Choice Awards,” said Andy Russell, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Williamson Medical Center. “These awards are reflective of the experienced physicians and staff dedicated to meeting the health care needs of the communities we serve.”
“Although patients in Middle Tennessee have trusted Williamson Medical Center for more than 60 years, we know that those we serve have a choice in health care partners,” said Lori Orme, Williamson Medical Center chief nursing officer. “We are committed to advancing the way health care is delivered to our region and remain dedicated to providing the highest-quality care delivered with compassion, kindness and respect.”
The America’s Best Hospitals for Obstetrics award places Williamson Medical Center in the top 17% of 4,982 U.S. hospitals offering obstetrics. The center is one of 428 award recipients representing the hospitals that have met the highest standards for obstetrics across the U.S. It is the only award recognizing excellence in obstetric services based on robust criteria that consider patient satisfaction and clinical excellence.
The America’s Best Breast Centers award signifies that Williamson Medical Center is in the top 8% of 4,812 U.S. hospitals offering breast care services. The hospital was among 432 award winners representing breast centers that have met the highest standards of breast care in the nation as set by the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers (NAPBC) and carry the Breast Imaging Center of Excellence (BICOE) seal from the American College of Radiology. This is the fifth year Williamson Medical Center has received the Women’s Choice Award.
The America’s Best Hospitals for Heart Care award recognizes Williamson Medical Center in the top 8% of 4,910 U.S. hospitals offering comprehensive care to treat heart disease, the nation’s leading cause of death for women. The health system is one of 399 award recipients representing the hospitals that have met the highest standards for heart care in the U.S. by the Women’s Choice Award.
The America’s Best Hospitals for Patient Safety award lists Williamson Medical Center in the top 8% of 4,814 U.S. hospitals for patient safety. The center is one of 379 award recipients representing the hospitals that have met the highest standards for patient safety including safe surgery practices and lower rates for complications and infections. It is the only award recognizing excellence in patient safety based on robust criteria that consider patient satisfaction and clinical excellence.
In addition to having met award methodology qualifications, to receive the award, hospitals must also use an Inpatient Safe Surgery Checklist to assess effective communication and safe practices during three perioperative periods: prior to administration of anesthesia; prior to skin incision; and prior to the patient leaving the operating room or procedural area.
“The Women’s Choice Awards empower women, who make 80% of health care decisions, to make educated, confident health care choices for themselves and for their family,” said Delia Passi, founder and CEO of the Women’s Choice Award. “We help women by conducting evidence-based research and recognizing the hospitals that could one day save their lives.”
The methodology for the America’s Best Hospitals Women’s Choice Awards is unique in that it combines national accreditations, Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey results and hospital outcome scores with primary research about women’s healthcare preferences. The methodology used to select America’s Best Hospitals for Patient Safety also evaluates 11 Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ (CMS) measures of infections and complications.
