Williamson Medical Center plans to temporarily furlough 200 employees as the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant financial impact on the hospital.
In a release from WMC, the hospital says the furloughs will begin on April 1.
Nichole Volk, director of marketing for WMC, told the Home Pages the furloughs have "touched all facets" of the organization.
Volk says the hospital's cases of COVID-19 "are increasing concordantly with the trending case increase statewide."
The organization says the personnel decisions will help to conserve the hospital's financial resources in order to sustain care. Employees will be called back to work as circumstances allow, the hospital says.
As the Centers for Disease Control has recommended, WMC canceled all elective procedures and "system-wide protection guidelines have drastically reduced our number of patient visits, treatments and procedures, leading to a significant decrease in hospital revenue. We expect this to continue to be the case for the coming weeks," a release from WMC says.
“This was a very difficult decision to make. I appreciate the tremendous sacrifices our staff is making in this time of uncertainty,” said Donald Webb, Williamson Medical Center CEO. “Given these extraordinary circumstances, we are taking the necessary actions to ensure long term viability of the health system for our staff and the communities we serve.”
To stay informed about COVID-19 visit www.CDC.gov or call the Tennessee Department of Health patient hotline at 877-857-2945 with questions.
