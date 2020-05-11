In acknowledgement of National Hospital Week May 10-16, Williamson Medical Center is honoring its own health care employees and showcasing the strength of a community that has come together in support and perseverance throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Part of the way WMC is doing this is through a video it has produced and is sharing with the community.
“We are proud of our employees who have displayed an overwhelming amount of courage, strength and selflessness during the unprecedented health situation we’ve faced in recent months,” said Donald Webb, WMC chief executive officer. “It is also important to recognize the role the community has played in supporting our staff and strengthening our team’s resolve.”
National Hospital Week highlights the adage of every hospital, health system and person involved in keeping communities healthy. Williamson Medical Center will thank employees with on-campus signage and other celebrations and will spotlight the unsung health care heroes representing all areas of the health system throughout the week on social media.
In addition, community organizations including the WMC Foundation, local Rotary clubs and Cornerstone Bank will be providing meals to WMC staff.
“Although this has been a challenging time, we have been reminded of the unique and special community we proudly serve,” Webb said. “I am grateful for our team and the unwavering support the community has shown them. We will get through this and be stronger together moving forward.”
The Tennessee National Guard will also salute health care heroes with a state flyover Tuesday. Aircraft are scheduled to fly over Williamson County at 12:44 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.