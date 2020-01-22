Williamson Medical Center added another family medicine physician to its Williamson Medical Group. Dr. John Thompson is now accepting new patient appointments and will assume care for the patients of Dr. Sheron Joan Langston, who has retired.
“Dr. Thompson is passionate about providing excellent primary medical care for his patients and we are extremely pleased to welcome him to the Williamson Medical Group team,” said health system CEO Donald Webb.
Board certified in Family Medicine, Thompson completed his medical training at the University of Alabama Birmingham and completed his medical internship at William Beaumont Army Medical Center in El Paso, Texas. He completed a Family Medicine Residency at Medical Center East in Birmingham, Ala.
Thompson served as a Commissioned Officer in the Medical Service Corps, U.S. Army Reserves, from 1984 to 1988 and as an Active Duty Commissioned Officer from 1988 to 1993. He was awarded the Bronze Star from the U.S. Army in recognition of actions performed during Operations Desert Storm/Shield; the Army Commendation Medal in recognition of performance as a Battalion Flight Surgeon; and the Meritorious Service Medal in recognition of his service as Chief of Ambulatory Care Services at Noble Army Hospital.
Thompson and his wife, Lisa, live in Williamson County. The couple has four children — three daughters and a son.
Thompson’s office is located on the Williamson Medical Center campus at 4323 Carothers Parkway, Suite 505. He is currently accepting new patients and appointments can be made by calling (615)435-7780.
