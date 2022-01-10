Williamson Medical Center has added a new internal medicine physician to its staff of doctors at Williamson Medical Group
Dr. Sarah H. See, who obtained her Doctor of Medicine and completed her internal medicine internship at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, is currently accepting new patients.
“As our community continues to grow, we are committed to attracting top physicians to ensure easy access to quality care,” said health system CEO Phil Mazzuca. “Dr. See has long been a valued health care provider in our area, and we are thrilled to welcome her to WMC.”
See completed her internal medicine residency at Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she currently serves as an assistant professor of clinical medicine. She joins WMG from the Tennessee Valley HealthCare System.
“The most rewarding part about my job is that I love to educate,” See said. “I am passionate about helping people to understand what it is that’s going on with them and what they need to do to be successful. I want to help people take ownership of their health.”
See’s office is located on the WMG Campus, 4323 Carothers Parkway, Suite 505. Appointments can be made with her by calling 615-435-7780.
