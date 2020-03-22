Williamson Medical Center has added a new primary care physician to Williamson Medical Group.
Dr. Alicia Lopez joins Dr. Jeffrey Suppinger on the Williamson Medical Center campus and is now accepting new patient appointments.
“Dr. Lopez is committed to providing exceptional primary medical care to patients of all ages, and is an excellent addition to the Williamson Medical Group team,” said health system CEO Donald Webb.
Lopez is board certified in Family Medicine. She received a Doctor of Medicine from Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine in Richmond, Va., and completed a Family Medicine Residency at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. She was previously an attending physician at University of Miami Department of Family Medicine and Community Health.
Inspired by her own pediatrician, Lopez became interested in medicine from a young age and is passionate about preventative care. She enjoys ballroom dancing, specifically the Salsa, and has spent time traveling abroad. Lopez is fluent in both English and Spanish and conversational in French and Italian.
Originally from upstate New York, Lopez now resides in Williamson County with her husband, Hector, and her 1-year-old son.
Lopez’s office is located on the Williamson Medical Center campus at 4601 Carothers Parkway, Suite 225. She is currently accepting new patients, and appointments can be made by calling 615-794-5354.
