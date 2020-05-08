A new physician assistant (PA) will be joining Williamson Medical Group at Williamson Medical Center’s Tollgate Medical Plaza location in Thompson’s Station.
According to a press release from WMC, Courtney Foleywill be joining Dr. Scott Lieberman to practice family medicine.
“Courtney’s experience and commitment to providing patient-focused medical care make her an excellent addition to the Williamson Medical Group team as we continue to grow at our Thompson’s Station location,” said health system CEO Donald Webb.
Foley holds a Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies from South University in Savannah, Ga., and a Bachelor of Science from Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C. She joins Williamson Medical Group from her previous PA position at Atrium Health in Lincolnton, N.C.
With a goal to practice medicine from a young age, Foley shadowed the PA role at the advice of her pediatrician. While her passion lies in treating patients, she values process efficiency to ensure her patients receive personalized care.
“I enjoy developing longstanding relationships with the patients I see,” said Foley. “I’m very excited to become part of this community.”
Originally from North Carolina, Foley now resides in Williamson County with her husband, Dave, and her two children, ages 2 and 4.
The Tollgate location is at 1106 Ellison Way in Thompson’s Station. Appointments can be made by calling 615-791-8581.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.