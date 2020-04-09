Blood Assurance, the sole provider of blood products for Williamson Medical Center, is activating a call for blood plasma donations from recovered COVID-19 patients.
The effort, in partnership with Williamson Medical Center, is in response to an investigational FDA treatment therapy called convalescent plasma, which uses the plasma from completely recovered patients to help treat critical COVID-19 cases.
“Donated plasma could be a lifesaving gift for patients in critical condition while fighting the virus,” said Patti Walton, director of Laboratory Services and Occupational Health at Williamson Medical Center.
“We’re asking all eligible, fully recovered COVID-19 patients to donate plasma in support of the exploration of this urgently-needed treatment. While in its early stages, this groundbreaking therapy has the potential to accelerate the recovery of COVID-19 patients and ultimately save lives. Historically, convalescent plasma has been used when new diseases develop quickly and there are no vaccines or available treatments yet.”
Recovered COVID-19 individuals may donate plasma by completing the donor form found at www.bloodassurace.org/covidplasma. Blood Assurance staff will follow up with the donor to make an appointment. Blood Assurance will be collecting plasma in Williamson County on Tuesdays and will be able to coordinate your special convalescent plasma appointment for you.
Plasma from recovered donors contains antibodies they produced to help fight off the virus and can help attack the virus when transfused into critically ill patients who are unable to fight the virus on their own. Plasma donation may take between 30 minutes and one hour and will then be processed and delivered to area patients.
Recovered patients will need documentation of a certified COVID-19 diagnosis and must be symptom-free for either 28 days or 14 days with a negative COVID-19 test. All donors must pass standard blood donation requirements.
Convalescent plasma can be donated at a Blood Assurance facility by special appointment only. To schedule a donation appointment, visit www.bloodassurace.org/covidplasma and complete the donor form.
