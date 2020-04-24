With a dramatic decrease in emergency room visits nationwide during the COVID-19 pandemic, Williamson Medical Center is taking steps to urge individuals not to hesitate to dial 911 if they experience serious health symptoms.
The hospital is sharing this critical message with the community through a video featuring Dr. Andy Russell, Williamson Medical Center’s Chief Medical Officer and practicing emergency room physician.
Williamson Medical Center is among hospitals across the country reporting a drastic reduction in emergency room visits related to the treatment of emergent, life-threatening health conditions.
A recent survey published by the Journal of the American College of Cardiology shows the number of severe heart attacks being treated in U.S. hospitals had dropped by nearly 40% since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Similar reductions were also reported in the number of patients treated for stroke and appendicitis.
“Whether foregoing ER visits due to fear, or in an effort to alleviate stress on hospitals during the pandemic, it is critical to remind the public that our emergency room is open, safe and ready to provide urgent care,” Russell said.
“If you are having symptoms associated with heart attack or stroke, are experiencing severe abdominal pain, a prolonged headache, or have obtained a serious injury, do not hesitate to dial 911. Seeking treatment immediately may save your life.”
Williamson Medical Center has designated specific areas of the hospital to serve as COVID-19 units and is fully prepared and confident in the measures taken and protocols in place to treat patients who have the virus, while protecting staff and other patients.
