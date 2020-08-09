The 13th annual Killer Nashville Silver Falchion Award recently recognized the short story collection "Words on Water" by the Harpeth River Writers as a finalist in the 2020 competition.
According to a news release from the group of Middle Tennessee authors, this international award, based in Franklin, is open to any novel published the year prior to the open of the competition. Books must also be readily available to a North American audience.
"Words on Water" is a water-themed collection of short stories by nine local authors. Four are from Williamson County: John Neely Davis and Sandy Ward Bell of Franklin, Michael J. Tucker of Brentwood and Bill Woods of Spring Hill. Suzanne Webb Brunson, Catherine R. Caffey, Micki Fuhrman, Catherine Moore and Tom Wood are from Nashville.
This year, 60 finalists were chosen in nine different categories. There will be one winner per category and an overall winner of Book of the Year category winners will receive a medallion and the overall winner will receive a medallion and $500 cash prize.
“We appreciate you, we applaud you, and thank you for your great work,” Clay Stafford, founder of Killer Nashville, said of the 2020 finalists. “Your work raises the bar for mystery, thriller and suspense literature,”
The 2020 competition is judged by a team comprising of book publicists, professional reviewers, award-winning authors, literary agents and editors, and other industry professionals. Winners will be announced Aug. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.