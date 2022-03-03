Hammersmith Support, a WordPress website development and maintenance company with a presence in Nashville and Phoenix, is calling for applications for its third annual pro bono giveaway.
The Nashville nonprofit that is selected as Hammersmith Support’s newest pro bono client will receive one year of website maintenance, including site backups and live staging copy updates, security scans and malware prevention, site optimization, monthly full site tests, submission to Google Search Console and 24 hours for new development throughout the year.
Nonprofits in Williamson County are eligible to apply.
“Fostering our community is a huge part of what makes Hammersmith Support who we are,” Heather Locke, chief support officer of Hammersmith Support, said in a press release. “As a pillar of our business, we strive to help those around us in a variety of ways. Throughout the year, we participate in service projects and donation drives — and we also think it only makes sense that we donate our talent as well.
"Each year, we select a nonprofit organization and supply them with our maintenance services pro bono for a full year. During this year, we update the website not only on the ‘inside,’ but make content changes and add infrastructure that benefits the users as well as the organization.”
Establishing a presence in Nashville in 2021, Hammersmith Support is looking for a Nashville-area nonprofit to serve. Interested nonprofits should visit here to apply between now and the application deadline Sunday, March 13, for their chance to receive a one-year maintenance package from Hammersmith Support.
The winning nonprofit will be selected in early April. Previous recipients of this giveaway include Phoenix Center for the Arts and #LoveUp Foundation.
To follow the winning nonprofit and to keep up with Hammersmith Support, connect on Instagram and LinkedIn or visit https://hammersmithsupport.com.
