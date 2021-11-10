After a short delay in receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children, the Williamson County Health Department began administering the vaccine to children aged 5-11 on Wednesday.
Starting next week, the county will permanently move its COVID-19 vaccine operations to the Franklin Clinic.
This new low-dose vaccine was recently approved by the FDA and recommended by the CDC.
The operations center, which is providing both COVID-19 testing and vaccines, will move from the Williamson County Agriculture Center to the Franklin Clinic at 1324 West Main Street in Franklin on Monday, Nov. 15.
Vaccinations will be available at the health department from 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday by appointment only, while testing will be offered from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday also by appointment only by calling 615-465-5318.
