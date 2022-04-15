The best local beer to launch in 2021 was Common Law, which attracted attention from all over the Nashville area.
Spring Hill’s Common Law Brewery, co-founded by Brad Eldridge-Smith and Mark Valencia, established a partnership early with The Assembly, a Nashville soccer fan club as its official beer partner.
They also set ambitious targets for the year even before getting its facility fully operational. The brand pulled down deals with local restaurants in Columbia, Nashville, Spring Hill and Tullahoma, and the company already had its sights set on a canning line to introduce in stores.
Eldridge-Smith attributed this success in part to Spring Hill, a city he commended while also pointing out that Common Law was filling a niche void. He cited the city’s “significant growth” in recent decades and the continued trend in that regard as enticing reasons for Common Law to plant its roots there.
“We think we have a good area,” Eldridge-Smith said. "In Spring Hill right now, there are no breweries. If you’re in Spring Hill and want to go visit a brewery, you’re either driving to Franklin to hit up [the Cool Springs area] or you’re going to Columbia to hit A Bad Idea or you’re headed to Murfreesboro or you’re going all the way to Nashville. We saw it as an opportunity to bring something to the city that it’s missing and quite frankly bring something to the city just kind of in general of things to do and things to hang out at in Spring Hill.”
Common Law’s emergence also came as quarantine culture was abating and public events were returning, and the team was able to capitalize on that for several events. When the Nashville Zoo brought back its Brew at the Zoo event — an outdoor event that sold out last year with live music and food trucks for beer aficionados — Common Law presented one of the 80 craft beers brought by vendors, and they moved 1300 samples in about four hours.
“It worked out to about five samples a minute,” Eldridge-Smith said.
Common Law was also apart of several other events that returned last year, including Brentwood Beer Festival, Music City Brewer’s Fest, Nashville Brew Fest and Octoberfest in Columbia.
In collaboration with the Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce, Common Law hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand opening of the Common Law Taproom.
The brewery offers 10 taps for various and sundry beverages, including ales, lagers and seltzers.
The location is now open in suite #4 at 4825 Main St. in Spring Hill.
