At a recent Franklin Art Scene, Morgan and Trenton Swartzentruber were wandering through the halls and rooms of the Saint Goose wine and spirits retail shop on Second Avenue.
Morgan had previously exhibited her artwork inside the cozy, red-brick structure during one of Franklin’s monthly art crawls, but on this particular evening she and her husband were simply soaking up the atmosphere and sampling some of the wines that a tasting had presented.
They were making themselves at home, in other words, which is precisely how the owners of Saint Goose want their customers to feel since they opened the place last fall.
“I love wine and learning about wine,” said Morgan, who visits the shop regularly from her and Trenton’s home in downtown Franklin. “We’ve gone to a lot of different wine shops in Nashville and Cool Springs, and this one had all the things that we love and more. I’ve been to several of their classes, and I’ve learned so much more about wine.
“They kind of know what I like and they can point me in the right direction. They’re also fun to talk to. That’s why we like to come here. They made it super approachable to learn about wine.”
It could be said that the face of Saint Goose belongs to Kate Ham, who greets regulars and newcomers alike with a friendly smile and an abundant knowledge about wines and spirits as well. Ham — a 2009 graduate of Franklin High School who eventually moved to New York City where she received a culinary degree in wine studies and a certification through the Court of Master Sommeliers — purchased the Saint Goose business along with partners Andrew and Ashley Kilpatrick after having met each other in August 2020 and learning they had a shared passion for wines.
They opened in October 2021 in what had been the former location for Onyx & Alabaster, now on the Franklin town square. Their goal, according to Ham, was to build not just customers but also friends.
“We are a community-focused wine shop,” Ham said. “My focus is in organic and biodynamic wines. So we have a focus on wine, whiskey and wisdom, with wine classes and an education portion. We just wanted to share our backgrounds and our excitement for wine in the Franklin community.”
The main hallway is lined with an assortment of wine bottles, and each of the rooms holds the same along with a variety of whiskeys and other spirits. There are bookshelves and comfy chairs in corners, and plenty of wine essentials for those seeking to host tastings or gatherings at home.
“We’re definitely different from other package stores,” Ham said.
“We’re everything but the meat and cheese you would need for a wine night. We don’t sell food, but we have everything else. It’s really a one-stop shop for wine education and wine entertainment.”
Beyond the satisfaction she receives from sharing her knowledge of wines with those who enter the doors of Saint Goose, Ham also absorbs a sense of pride of having opened a business in her hometown.
“When we signed the lease here, I just got very emotional,” she said. “This has been my dream for so long, to open a place in downtown Franklin.”
