Wilson Pike Circle Crossing in Brentwood will be closed for the majority of the week while CSX conducts railroad crossing repairs.
According to the City of Brentwood, the work will begin either Monday or Tuesday and will last through Thursday, but an exact timeline was not available from CSX.
During this time, Wilson Pike Circle will be closed to through traffic until the repairs are complete.
The city asks motorists to avoid the area throughout the week.
