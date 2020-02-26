Update (9:53 a.m.): The road is now opened.
Wilson Pike is currently closed between Twin Spring Drive and Fallswood Lane due to a disabled semi truck, according to a Nixle alert from the City of Brentwood.
There is no time estimate as to when the road will reopen.
Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.
