The decision to cancel the 2020 Wine Down Main Street means not only the darkening of one of downtown Franklin’s most popular and entertaining annual events, but it also makes idle a major fundraiser for its beneficiary, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee.
According to a newsletter sent by Denise Carothers, director of Resource Development, Williamson County, for the Boys & Girls Club, the COVID-19 pandemic brought a halt to this year’s Wine Down Main Street that would have been held Saturday, Nov. 7. As a result, there has been a great deal of uncertaintity and disruption to the communities served through the Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee.
“We know that this is the best decision for all, even though it comes at a difficult time for us as we still need to provide for all the youth we serve,” Carothers said through the newsletter.
To help soften the blow, the nonprofit has launched the NO-GO Wine Down Main Street and is asking those who would have attended Wine Down to make a donation toward what they would have spent. Click here to see some of the donation options.
“The issues facing our youth are more prevalent than ever,” Carothers said. “Our youth are having to adjust to altered learning environments and social distancing in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This year, we hope we can count on you to pour yourself a glass of wine at home, gather a plate of your favorite bites, maybe with a few friends, and make a contribution in support of our youth.”
The 20th anniversary of Wine Down Main Street is now scheduled for Nov. 6, 2021.
