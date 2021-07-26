Considered by many to be “the best night out all year,” Wine Down Main Street returns to downtown Franklin Saturday, Nov. 6, from 7-10 p.m.
It’s a unique wine-tasting event that takes place along historic Main Street in Franklin, benefitting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee. It has been voted Williamson’s Best Charity Event, in which the streets are closed to traffic; wines, beers and spirits, provided by Lipman Brothers, are poured in the various shops; food samplings are provided by area restaurants; and local musicians entertain thousands of attendees along the way.
In benefitting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee, Wine Down Main Street has raised more than $2.1 million since its inception in support of youth ages 5-18 years old. Last year’s event was cancelled due to the global pandemic.
“Since the first signaling of things opening back up, I’ve been stopped, called and emailed constantly by businesses and individuals asking if Wine Down Main Street is happening,” Denise Carothers, director of resource development for Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee, said in an email. “I’m thrilled to share the event is happening, and one of the original creators has returned to ensure this milestone year is the best yet as we raise funds to support thousands of young people.”
New this year, the historic Franklin Theatre will host VIP guests. The Franklin Theatre, located in the heart of historic downtown Franklin, will treat VIP guests to signature cocktails as well as select Lipman Bros. wines, along with choice food selections, and the soulful sounds of Elecoustic Soul.
VIP tickets are $125 per person and include admission to the Franklin Theater. Premium VIP tickets may be purchased for $200 and include a gift bag full of items such as gift certificates, wine and jewelry.
Advance tickets may be purchased at WineDownMainStreet.com. Tickets sold in the shops along Main Street will be available in September.
Event sponsors include Andrews Transportation Group, Buerger, Moseley & Carson, Lipman, Loy Hardcastle, Nashville Soccer Club, Publix Super Market Charities, Reliant Bank, Renasant Bank, The Franklin Theatre and US Bank.
Sponsors receive numerous advantages ranging from advertisements to tickets and to product placement opportunities. For sponsorship opportunities, contact Carothers at 615-628-8188 or [email protected].
Participating vendors include boutiqueMMM, EVEREVE, Hester & Cook, Johnnie Q, JONDIE, Kilwins, MIMI & DOTTIE, Puryear, Newman & Morton, PLLC, Rooted from Yarrow Acres, Savory Spice Shop, The Cellar on Main, The Franklin Theatre, Twine Graphics, Walton’s Jewelry and Vinnie Louise.
Participating restaurants include Americana Taphouse, Herban Market, JUICE BAR Franklin, Menu Maker Catering, Nashville Dry/Nashville Heat Sauces, Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant, Scout’s Pub, Taziki’s Mediterranean Café and Tiff’s Treats.
