Frothy Monkey’s first Wine Down Wednesday of the year will take place on March 3, which also marks the one-year anniversary of the 2020 Nashville Tornado.
Soon after that day, Frothy partnered with Community Resource Center in Nashville as donation drop-off locations for tornado relief supplies. To support the continued recovery efforts in the community, $10 of each Wine Down Wednesday sold on March 3 will be donated to the CRC.
The Franklin location of Frothy Monkey is participating in this promotion, along with the other sites.
“The past year has been a test of our strength, patience, grit and resilience,” said Jennifer Sheets, Frothy co-owner. “We opened our East Nashville location in the middle of a pandemic in a neighborhood that was cleaning up from a natural disaster.
“The fact that we are still open when a tornado and then a pandemic nearly shut us down is proof that community matters because we wouldn’t be here otherwise. We are grateful to our neighbors and to organizations like Community Resource Center who have been vital in keeping our community going.”
Wine Down Wednesday is hosted each week (March through November) by Frothy Monkey’s Franklin, 12South, East Nashville, Nations and Southside Chattanooga locations. Visit a participating Frothy Monkey location Wednesdays 4 p.m. to close and enjoy a flight of three wines and the choice of an individual cheese board or $4 off of an entree from the dinner menu for $16 plus tax per person.
Each week will feature a unique selection of wines (see Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for updates). If to-go alcohol is still allowed, there will also be a to-go option (to-go alcohol regulations currently expire at the end of February).
