A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Brentwood on Saturday night winning $50,000 while a lucky player in Memphis won $150,000.
According to a Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation news release, these winnings mark the fourth straight multiple Powerball winners in Tennessee since Aug. 5.
These winnings include $1,000,000; $250,000; two winning payouts of $150,000; two winning payouts of $100,000; and three winning payouts of $50,000 including Saturday night’s two winning tickets.
The lucky player in Williamson County matched four out of five white Powerball numbers plus the red Powerball after purchasing the winning ticket at the Concord Road Publix.
No additional information about the winners will be available until their prizes are claimed.
According to the news release, the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation has raised more than $5.5 billion for education funds since 2004, with more than $15.2 billion in prizes paid out and earning more than $1.4 billion in commissions for lottery retailers.
