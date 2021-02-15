2020-21's winter season saved its biggest weather wave yet for February, as snowfall and icy roads surrounded Williamson County Monday morning.
After a winter storm warning was issued for Williamson and surrounding areas starting Sunday evening, county residents woke up Monday to freezing temperatures, icy roads and a few inches (anywhere from 2-5 inches in the area) of snow, complicating any required commute.
A running list of icy roads to avoid or travel carefully can be found here via Williamson County's Office of Public Safety.
Temperatures were in the low 20s Monday morning with sleet in Franklin and snow showers in Brentwood around 6 this morning. Conditions were cloudy in Nolensville and Spring Hill.
The City of Brentwood shared an image (seen above) of a snow plow working on a local street to pave the way for any potential traffic. Though, the city cautions against any with low volume recommended.
"All the main roads in Brentwood have been plowed and salted," a message of Twitter showed. "Now it will require a combination of light traffic and day light to really get the salt to start dissolving ice. Please do not travel if you do not have to today.
Franklin Police shared a common recommendation from the area's emergency services Monday morning, to stay home if at all possible due to the driving conditions from Monday's winter storm.
"Despite the hard work of our Street Dept., area travel remains hazardous," FPD shared on Twitter. "Already slick conditions will worsen throughout the day. If possible, you should stay home."
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office echoed the same message from FPD.
"Ice and some snow cover most roads this morning in the county," the WSCO Twitter message read. "Deputies are reporting main roads are in poor condition. Secondary roads are even worse. We are advising you to stay home unless it is absolutely necessary for you to be out."
Forecasts are calling for a wintry mix through the day Monday, with, per the National Weather Service, "freezing rain and sleet before 4pm, then snow. High near 25.
"North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New ice accumulation of 0.1 to 0.2 of an inch possible. New snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible."
Some improved conditions may await with more sunlight around 10 or 11 a.m., per Nashville Severe Weather, but a new winter front could be starting around that time.
The winter conditions were severe enough to where Williamson Medical Center suspended all clinics and canceled all outpatient and elective procedures on Monday, and the Nashville Airport had most all of its flights called off or delayed due to the snowy conditions.
Williamson County Parks and Recreation had also closed its recreation facilities for Monday, and Franklin Transit suspended its operations as well.
The county's solid waste convenience centers are closing at 3 p.m. Monday. The main Franklin Library is closed Monday, too.
Many area schools were already closed Monday, but that could extend into the week if conditions do not improve.
As of 6 a.m. Monday, a new front of sleet was moving into southern Williamson County, per Nashville Severe Weather.
A view from Fox 17's traffic reporter Samantha Russell showed an image of a layer of winter mix at the intersection of Crockett Road and Aberdeen Drive in Brentwood, a recurring image throughout the county of hazardous conditions.
Russell showed a car off the road on 1-65 northbound between Brentwood and Oak Hill, with the Tennessee Department of Transportation working through the morning to make roads as safe as possible for travel.
Below is a list of all roads impacted in the area by ice, per WillCo's Office of Public Safety, as of 6:45 a.m.
|Carters Creek / Southall Rd
|Ice
|Natches Trace/ Pinewood Road
|Ice
|W Main ST / Downs Blvd
|Ice
|Thompsons Station Rd W / Old Thompson St Rd
|Ice
|Davis Hollow Rd / Peach Hollow Rd
|Ice
|Owen Hill Rd / Arno Allisona
|Ice
|Buckner Rd / Buckner Ln
|Ice
|Dr Robinson / Town Center
|Ice
|Main St
|Ice
|Sneed Road
|Ice
|Del Rio
|Ice
|Nolensville Rd
|Ice
|Hwy 100/ Old Franklin Road
|Ice
|Liberty Pike
|Ice
|Manley Road / Beachcreek Road
|Ice
|Spicer Ct
|Ice
|Old Hillsboro Rd
|Ice
|Lewisburg Pike
|Ice
|Horton Hwy
|Ice
|Kidd Rd
|Ice
|Hunting Camp Rd
|Ice
|Campbell Station Rd
|Ice
|Championship BLVD
|Ice
|Temple Rd
|Ice
|Spencer Creek Rd
|Ice
|Carters Glenn Place
|Ice
|Leipers Creek / I840
|Ice
|Sneed Rd
|Ice
|Flat Creek Rd
|Ice
|Overbey Rd / Old Franklin Rd
|Ice
|Hwy 96/ I-65
|Ice
|Carl Rd
|Ice
|West Harpeth
|Ice
|Manley Rd/ Beechcreek Rd
|Ice
