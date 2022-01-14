A "major" winter storm is expected to bring 4-5 inches of snow to Williamson County this weekend which is expected to significantly impact travel beginning Saturday night.
On Friday morning, the National Weather Service Nashville issued a winter storm watch for all of Middle Tennessee with 6-7 inches possible in eastern
Middle Tennessee in the areas of Jamestown and Crossville.
"We are very confident that snow will blanket the area," NWS said in a social media post on Friday morning. "Exact amounts are not certain, but our latest forecast calls for 3 to 6 inches for most areas. Localized heavy bands of snow could cause some spots to have more than 6 inches. Generally lower amounts are expected down along the Alabama border and in the far northwest near Land Between the Lakes. This snow total forecast will certainly be adjusted and updated, but everyone should get ready for major travel disruptions."
NWS will continue to update their forecasts for the region, and NWS and local first responder agencies ask citizens to be weather-aware throughout the weekend.
