Friday's warm, sunny weather will soon quickly drop and bring with it a winter weather advisory across Williamson County with the possibility of 1-3 inches of snow and sleet on Friday night.
According to the National Weather Service Nashville, Williamson County will see rain on Friday night that is expected to quickly become snow with precipitation beginning around 8 p.m. and continuing through midnight.
"Snow may accumulate quickly, especially along and east of Interstate 65, where narrow bands of heavier snow develop," NWS Nashville said in a social media post. "Despite warm ground temperatures, grassy and elevated surfaces will accumulate snow quickest, followed by roadways as temperatures drop."
While Williamson County is under a winter weather advisory, neighboring counties to the east including Rutherford and Marshall Counties are under a winter storm warning.
NWS reports that hazardous travel conditions are expected with the possibility of power outages across the region.
NWS Nashville will have updated forecasts and weather advisories here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.