One day after Williamson County Schools announced that Brentwood High School would be transitioning to remote learning Wednesday through Friday due to high numbers of COVID-19 cases, the district notified families at Centennial High that it would also be going remote for the same length of time.
Brentwood High totaled 29 students who had tested positive for the coronavirus, while Centennial High had reported 14 staff members in isolation or quarantine. As of Monday afternoon, Centennial showed five or fewer students with the virus in the weekly report from the Williamson County Health Department.
Teachers will be reaching out Tuesday night or Wednesday morning to provide Zoom links and instructions for school on Wednesday, according to the notice to families. Any additional information regarding instruction or extra-curricular activities will be communicated by teachers, coaches or administration.
