By finalizing its purchase of the historic McConnell House building in downtown Franklin Monday, the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County has determined that the construction of a new venue at its Franklin Grove Estate and Gardens property is no longer necessary.
In a news release from the Heritage Foundation, President and CEO Bari Beasley said the opportunity to buy the McConnell House means the Franklin Grove project can move forward with the nonprofit’s stated plans that now won’t include a new gathering hall that has been at the center of concerns from nearby neighbors over the past several months.
The McConnell House, which is located next door to the Heritage Foundation on Bridge Street, will serve as a revenue-generating venue. Franklin Grove, formerly the O’More College of Design, will still be the site of the current Franklin Innovation Center and the proposed art museum, natural gardens, educational programming and the historic Lee-Buckner Rosenwald School.
“Until the McConnell House opportunity became available in February, we would not have been able to reimagine the Franklin Grove concept in such a way,” Beasley said. “But because of this, what has ultimately taken place is that the Heritage Foundation has been given an opportunity to take a huge step forward in its 55th year.
“We are now positioned to fulfill our vision for Franklin Grove and create an entirely new offering through the McConnell House building. We are so pleased about this turn of events, and we look forward to sharing more information soon.”
Yellow signs reading “No Event Venues” began sprouting last fall in yards throughout the downtown neighborhood where Franklin Grove is located. They came after the grassroots group Concerned Neighbors of Franklin Grove launched a campaign that also included a petition drive and the outpouring of speakers voicing opposition to the Heritage Foundation’s plans at various city-held meetings.
At the core of the controversy was a request for a zoning change by the Heritage Foundation, which purchased the campus of the former O’More College of Design almost four years ago. The Foundation had wanted to construct a new facility on the grounds that would be used for various events, and sought approval for a zoning change for Franklin Grove from its current Civic Institutional to Planned District.
It appears the purchase of the McConnell House has put aside neighborhood concerns.
“This is good news for the Heritage Foundation but even better for the Franklin Grove neighbors and the city," Walter Green, who organized Concerned Neighbors, said in an email. “This acquisition should satisfy the Foundation's stated need for an event venue and, therefore, end the talk of rezoning Franklin Grove and building a venue there.”
As for the details of the Heritage Foundation’s purchase of the McConnell House building from McConnell Hospitality Group, its board of directors voted unanimously to acquire the property after a month of thoroughly vetting the opportunity.
“Our acquisition of the McConnell House ensures that another National Register of Historic Places property in Williamson County will be retained and stewarded for the public good,” Beasley said. “While full details regarding our planned use for this property are still unfolding, we know that our intent is to further the mission of the Heritage Foundation and to make this building’s rich history accessible to the entire community.”
Plans for a mission-centric use of the McConnell House will be revealed in the upcoming months. To get involved, visit www.WilliamsonHeritage.org or call 615-591-8500.
