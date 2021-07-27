Every four years when the Summer Olympics roll back around, there’s always a brief resurgence of handball fever in the United States.
Sports commentators discuss ways to get Team USA’s handball squad to the Olympics. Columnists pen pieces about how American sports stars would dominate handball. Viewers at home claim they could have gone pro if only they had heard of the sport growing up.
One would think the weeks-long charade would be exhausting to actual handball enthusiasts in America. Instead, they welcome all newcomers with open arms.
“Every team in the U.S. is welcoming of anybody with any interest to try it out, whether they’ve experienced the game before or not,” Nashville Handball founder Sebastien Rassinoux said.
Rassinoux moved from Houston, Texas, to the Nashville area a few years ago and found that there was no team handball club. Last January, he and some other local handballers seeking somewhere to play decided to start up a club. Thus, Nashville Handball was born. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and it’s been tricky for the new club to maintain a consistent schedule.
“It was a ‘build it and see if they will come’ kind of thing,” Rassinoux. “We did quickly have some people interested. We have a small group of people that were, for the most part, non-American, but also a few Americans that played in college.”
Rassinoux is a native of France, where handball is much more popular than it is in the United States. He comes from a family full of handball players. There are professional handball leagues all across Europe, and pickup games sprout up as often as they would for basketball here in the States. But in America, outside of coastal cities and states that have more European immigrants, the infrastructure is lacking.
“Smaller cities may not necessarily have a few crazy people trying to promote the sport with no return on investment,” Rassinoux said.
Nashville Handball has secured a regular location for playing. Every Saturday morning they practice at the Williamson County Parks and Recreation Indoor Sports Complex in Brentwood. Though, not everyone who wants to play has the same opportunities.
Many cities don’t have readily available leagues, equipment or courts. Rassinoux says this lack of infrastructure really is one of the main factors that’s keeping the game from growing in the United States. The other is the lack of NCAA-sanctioned handball at the collegiate level.
“If you can continue this, then obviously you're going to get more and more players,” Rassinoux said. “I think it starts early. Even then, you don't have the qualified coaches in all of these schools to properly introduce the sport as well, which brings another complexity.”
The goal of clubs like Nashville Handball is to form a regular roster so that the team can play in a handful of tournaments each year in the Open Division, with the hopes of qualifying for national tournaments and, eventually, the Elite Division, which is home to the top eight teams in the nation.
Handball has similar mechanics and gameplay to several popular American sports like soccer, basketball and lacrosse, which provides a starting point for new players who are becoming familiarized with the game.
“The first question I would ask is ‘what sport have you played before?’ If you tell me, you’ve played volleyball, then I'll work through the volleyball moves and how to translate them into handball so you don't feel completely lost at first,” Rassinoux said. “Then move you towards a more handball-specific approach. We're trying to make it very easy for people to integrate the basics of the sport.”
For significant growth to take place, Rassinoux and others like him across the country will need to capitalize on the surge of interest in the sport that will inevitably come following the conclusion of the 2020 Olympics.
“It's so fast-moving that it becomes very entertaining,” Rassinoux said. “Watching it or playing it brings you that entertainment, in my opinion, and that's why we all believe there's huge potential in this country.”
Every Saturday morning, Nashville Handball practices from 8 to 10 at the Williamson County Parks and Recreation Indoor Sports Complex in Brentwood. Everyone is welcome. There’s just a $4 entry fee for non-members.
“See if you like it, come back, don’t come back. There's no commitment,” Rassinoux said. “So you come, you play, you have fun, and then you decide if you want to play again.”
