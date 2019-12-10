It’s been a whirlwind few weeks for the Austin Peay Governors. The team made school history Nov. 30 by reaching the FCS playoffs for the first time, then subsequently earning the school’s first playoff win with a 42-6 shellacking of Furman.
On Saturday, the Govs made more history, topping No. 3 Sacramento State 42-28 to advance to the FCS quarterfinals for the first time and extending the APSU single-season wins record with 11.
“I think a lot of it has to do with the culture,” APSU coach Mark Hudspeth told reporters after the win. “I say it every time — there’s a lot of good offenses and defenses, and we’ve got both right now. We’re playing well on both sides of the ball. I think the culture of our team right now is what’s giving us that extra edge.
“Our team believes in one another. They’re confident…we’ve got a confident team. But they love one another and they play hard for one another. I really appreciate our staff. Our staff is putting them in good positions to be successful. They trust me with the game plan, like with the onside kicks and the way we called the game tonight aggressively.”
Austin Peay dominated from the opening whistle to the tune of a 21-0 halftime lead before pouring it on in the second half. Senior quarterback JaVaughn Craig appeared to be unstoppable, accounting for 368 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns.
Craig did damage through the air, completing 18 of 28 passes for 204 yards and two scores, while also torching the Hornets defense for 164 yards and another TD on the ground.
“They’re (Montana State) a great defense,” Craig said. “The front was amazing and their secondary was good as well. I give credit to (our) coaches first and foremost. They spend countless hours watching film and making sure personnel is great to give us an advantage.”
Baniko Harley (57 yards, 2 TDs) and Kente Williams (56 yards, 1 TD) also contributed to a Govs rushing attack that racked up 293 yards rushing and four total touchdowns.
As good as the APSU offense was, the defense stepped up and for the most part shut down the No. 3-ranked FCS team. The Govs had five QB hits on Hornets starter Kevin Thomson and added seven pass breakups. While Thomson did have 87 yards rushing, the Govs held running backs BJ Perkinson (five carries, eight yards) and Elijah Dotson (one carry, four yards) to less than 10 total rush yards.
“I was (impressed); especially the way we started early,” Hudspeth said. “We got a big three-and-out right off the bat. Our first half, I don’t know if we could’ve played a better first half of defense if we tried. That was pretty strong. We had two critical goal-line stands. That was 14 points, that could have been the difference.”
Austin Peay will travel to No. 5 Montana State on Friday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
This post originally ran in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
APSU team well-represented by county
Austin Peay has a number of WillCo alums on its roster.
For Brentwood High School, former offensive lineman Hunter Schmeisser is on the team and is a redshirt senior. Franklin High School sees former wideout J.P. Batarseh with APSU.
Brentwood Academy sees former linebacker Chris Hopkins, running back Prince Momodu, quarterback Jeremiah Oatsvall, linebacker Jack McDonald and defensive back Trent Taylor playing for the Govs.
Former Centennial running back Jariel Wilson is a freshman, and Brentwood native and Ensworth offensive lineman Blake Mitchell on the team as well.
Father Ryan grad David Russell III is a freshman lineman with the team.
