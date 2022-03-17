Williamson Medical Center and Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee are hosting a drive with Blood Assurance, the sole provider of blood products for WMC, on March 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Blood Assurance has recently announced a severe blood shortage across Tennessee due to several recent trauma events.
“The need to replenish our shelves is significant,” Max Winitz, public relations specialist with Blood Assurance, said in a news release. “In order for us to provide an adequate blood supply to those fighting traumatic injuries or debilitating illnesses at Williamson Medical Center, it’s vital for the community to roll up a sleeve and donate. We are excited to once again be partnering with the hospital and BJIT for another lifesaving blood drive.”
The blood drive is part of a partnership between WMC, BJIT and Blood Assurance to host 13 blood drives throughout 2022. It will be conducted in the Blood Assurance mobile unit in the parking lot of BJIT on the main campus of WMC, located at 3000 Edward Curd Lane in Franklin. Donors are encouraged to sign up here via the Blood Assurance website, though walk-ins are welcome.
To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.
