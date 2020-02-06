The Williamson Medical Center Foundation Inc. is kicking off heart month with the launch of the “Have a Heart” campaign raising funds for heart monitors for Williamson Medical Center pediatric patients.
The Foundation is reaching out to employees as well as the community at large for support.
“These monitors allow us to watch children’s heart rate, heart rhythm, breathing patterns and oxygen levels which are all used to assess, diagnose and treat a variety of issues that may affect a patient’s heart,” said Jeremy Crawford, director of Pediatric Services for Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital Vanderbilt at Williamson Medical Center. “Cardiac monitors designed specifically for pediatric patients will help ensure the expedient assessment of our young patients, and further support the hospital’s commitment to the best possible outcomes for our patients of all ages.”
The Foundation will work with the hospital’s wellness committee on campus to sell paper hearts supporting the cause at Buchanan’s Café. Donors’ hearts signed in honor of loved ones and with personal messages will be displayed in the café windows throughout the month of February.
The community may also support the campaign through online donations by visiting https://williamsonmedicalcenter.org/support-wmc/give-now/.
The mission of the Foundation is to serve as the charitable and developmental arm that supports Williamson Medical Center and the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital Vanderbilt at Williamson Medical Center in providing best-in-class health care services to the families of our community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.