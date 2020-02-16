Williamson Medical Center’s Cardiac Rehab Center hosted its annual rehabilitation reunion Thursday, reuniting program graduates with nurses and exercise physiologists who have become lifelong friends. Attendees enjoyed healthy appetizers, music, and fellowship in celebration of recovery and healing.
“When recovering from a cardiac event, patients participating in Williamson Medical’s cardiac rehabilitation program not only receive life-changing care, but form life-long friendships with their peers and caregivers,” said Clayton Chapman, director of rehabilitation services. “Year after year, the department hosts a rehab reunion allowing program graduates a chance to hug and say thanks one more time.”
Williamson Medical Center’s accredited 36-session cardiac rehab program covers diet changes, stress management, blood pressure and cholesterol education, and a review and explanation of medications, all with a goal to help patients learn to maintain an active, healthy lifestyle.
Sherwood Kelly, former Cardiac Rehab Center graduate and now volunteer, was among the guests.
“There are people of all walks of life — all backgrounds, situations and economical standings that come in and never knew each other and go out as best friends,” Kelly said. “It’s like a big family and I cannot wait to see everyone at the reunion.”
In addition to its cardiac rehab program, Williamson Medical offers a pulmonary rehab program for patients with serious lung disease such as COPD, pulmonary fibrosis or pulmonary hypertension, among others. This six-week rehabilitation program is designed to provide expert care while teaching patients how to exercise both during and after treatment. In addition to exercising with physiologists, the program works closely with respiratory therapists who educate on topics including smoking cessation and how to properly use an inhaler.
For more information on these rehabilitation programs, visit https://williamsonmedicalcenter.org/medical-services/cardiac-and-pulmonary-rehab/
