Williamson Medical Center said today it planned to end its pediatrics contract with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
The hospital has partnered with VUMC's Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital Vanderbilt since 2015 and wants to end its contract on July, 15, 2021.
Williamson Medical and VUMC signed a strategic affiliation deal in September 2011 and announced plans for the three-story children’s hospital, then valued at $67 million, about a year later. The 70,000-square-foot facility — which houses an emergency department, 12 inpatient beds and four observation beds.
In a release, the hospital says the hospital’s Board of Trustees voted on Oct. 22, 2020, to explore new options for providing pediatric care out of WMC.
“Our community has grown and changed significantly since we opened the children’s hospital in 2015,” Donald Webb, WMC CEO, said in a release. “Our agreement with Vanderbilt stipulated automatic renewals on an annual basis. In order for us to proactively identify and review options that ensure we are best serving the growing pediatric care needs of our community – whether that be independently, continuing with Vanderbilt or with another partner – we had to formally inform VUMC of our intent to dissolve the existing agreement.
“Moving forward, WMC leadership and our Board of Trustees remain dedicated to increasing the scope of services offered and to providing the best possible and most comprehensive services to the community, including pediatric care,” added Webb. “In the meantime, both WMC and VUMC are jointly committed to continuing to deliver exceptional care here in Williamson County through July 15, 2021.”
VUMC has not yet responded to a request for comment.
Geert De Lombaerde contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.