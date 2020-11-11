Brentwood-based architecture and engineering firm Wold | HFR Design has announced that Michael Neuser, director of client engagement, has received the Post Service Award presented by the Huntsville Post of the Society of American Military Engineers.
SAME annually presents medals and awards to individuals and organizations in recognition of achievement in the architecture, engineering and construction fields. Neuser is the 2020 programs chair, helping identify and provide industry-leading programming sessions for the post’s 12 monthly events.
“As a retired military officer, my service to SAME is especially meaningful,” Neuser said in a release. “Our team makes it a priority to invest in the communities and industries we serve, and it has been an honor to serve this organization.”
Neuser offers more than 25 years of experience spanning the federal and public sectors as well as health care and senior living. At Wold | HFR Design, he specializes in working with government health care leadership and clinicians.
Founded as Hart Freeland Roberts more than 100 years ago, HFR Design partnered with Wold in 2019, expanding both firms’ government, health care, senior living and education portfolios.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
