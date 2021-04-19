A Milton woman was sentenced to eight years in prison on Friday after she admitted to writing and cashing fraudulent checks and stealing more than $37,000 from her former employer.
41-year-old Kimberly Diane Wear is currently incarcerated in the West Tennessee State Penitentiary where she is serving an eight year sentence following her 2019 conviction in a Rutherford County court for solicitation for first degree murder, theft of property and forgery. The details of her previous conviction were not immediately available.
Since Wear is already serving a prison sentence, she appeared before Judge Michael Binkley virtually via web cam.
Prosecutors laid out the facts of the case that, had it gone to trial, would have been presented to a jury. They detailed that between Aug. 10-Oct. 22, 2018, Wear worked as an accounts payable specialist for HealthTechS3, also known as HealthTech Management Services, when she began to write and cash forged checks.
According to prosecutors, Wear was terminated from Brentwood-based HealthTech, and when the company performed an audit they found that Wear had written approximately 13 checks through the HealthTech system to legitimate clients but then had forged the names of two accounts managers on the checks and cashed them at several cash advance businesses across Middle Tennessee.
Wear acknowledged her guilt in the crime, that will see her sentence run concurrent to her current incarceration, meaning that she will serve her sentences at the same time.
In addition to her prison time, Wear also agreed to pay restitution to her former employer in the amount of $37,565.54.
