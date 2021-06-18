Williamson Medical Center has been named one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Patient Experience by the Women’s Choice Award, a national referral source for the best in health care.
“It is known that patient experiences often positively correlate to health outcomes,” Phil Mazzuca, Williamson Medical Center CEO, said in a press release. “Our patients have always been our top priority, and it’s an honor to be recognized as one of the top hospitals in the country for patient experience.”
The America’s Best Hospitals for Patient Experience award ranks WMC at 93 out of 1,071 hospitals, and was among 400 award recipients representing hospitals that have met the highest standards of patient experience in the U.S. by the Women’s Choice Award.
“Hospital choice is a critical decision, particularly for women, who make over 80 percent of health care decisions, and providing a great experience for her throughout her patient journey is a win-win for all involved,” Delia Passi, founder and CEO of the Women’s Choice Award, said. “Our designation makes it easier for her to choose a hospital where she and her family are more likely to have a better experience and outcome.
“To help women simplify their choices, the 100 Best Hospitals for Patient Experience are awarded because they excel in the patient’s willingness to recommend, as well as doctor communications, staff help, cleanliness, providing recovery information, explanation of medications, communication by nurses and peacefulness of the room at night.”
The methodology used to select WMC as one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Patient Experience is unique in that it evaluates specific Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey results along with primary research about women’s health care preferences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.