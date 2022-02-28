Woodhouse Spa and owner Kimmy Powell will add a brand new location in the heart of Franklin this April, per a press release.
The luxury spa will offer 6,000 square feet of space including a VIP suite/locker room, Infrared Sauna with plunge bath, a meditation room with virtual reality and sound therapy, a Halotherapy room and over 40 treatments to choose from. Woodhouse Franklin will be located at 1175 Meridian Blvd, Suite 100.
Woodhouse Franklin will offer its “Mood Menu," which includes a range of services from massage, body treatments, facials, rituals, and waxing.
The company says its services use luxury body care and skincare products, such as Phytomer and Babor - Europe’s #1 skincare line and leader in G-Beauty exclusively at Woodhouse Spas. Guests can add Keravive Hair Treatment, CBD, Hypervolt Massage, Pure Lift Facial Elevation and Sculpting, Cupping, Reflexology and more high-end treatments to any service to achieve their wellness goals.
Powell is the owner/operator of Woodhouse Spa Franklin, adding to her portfolio of luxury spas in the Southeast, per the release. She currently owns two Woodhouse Spas in Charleston, S.C.
Powell says she is excited to expand to the Nashville area along with other Charleston-based businesses like Halls Chophouse, Rodney Scott’s Barbeque and Oak Steakhouse.
“I am so excited to open this spa and elevate the luxury wellness experience in beautiful Franklin," Powell said in a release. "We want to be a big part of this community and help contribute to the vibrancy and refined aesthetic that Franklin is already known for. Our guests are like family to us and we can’t wait to welcome them and spoil them rotten."
The spa will be open seven days a week. Appointments can be booked online at franklin.woodhousespas.com next month.
