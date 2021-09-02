Tennessee Titans quarterback Logan Woodside might want to consider trying his luck at Survivor once his NFL playing days are over.
The 26-year-old probably stands a good chance of winning given his knack for being the last man standing in the Titans’ backup quarterback battle the last three seasons.
Woodside was officially deemed Ryan Tannehill’s backup for the 2021 season after beating out former USC star Matt Barkley, who was cut on Wednesday to make room for center Corey Levin, who was claimed off waivers from the New York Jets.
Barkley was assigned to the Titans practice squad.
“It was a really close battle,” Titans GM Jon Robinson said. “When we made the move early in camp with DeShone Kizer and then brought Matt in, I thought it made the position extremely competitive. I thought both of them battled every single day here in camp. In the preseason games, I thought Logan played well in the first one, I thought Matt played really well in the second one, and I thought Logan kind of took the reins there in the third one.”
The preseason numbers were pretty similar for both quarterbacks. Woodside: completed 29 of 40 passes for 248 yards, three touchdowns and an interception, while Barkley was 24-of-39 for 295 yards, three scores, and an interception.
Woodside has stuck with the Titans since 2018, beating out Kizer, Trevor Siemian, Cole McDonald, and now Barkley. He’s only appeared in six NFL games, completing 1 of 3 passes for seven yards and adding 10 yards rushing. Despite his lack of on-field experience, Titans coaches presumably see upside in Woodside that hasn’t been matched by any of his other challengers.
“They’re both extremely diligent, they’re both going to help us this season,” Robinson said. “I’m excited to keep working with those guys.”
Barkley has been in the NFL for six seasons, compiling a 2-5 record as a starter, but he hasn’t been able to latch on anywhere long-term. In his career, he’s passed for 2,699 yards, 11 touchdowns and 22 interceptions.
However, having a third QB on the practice squad in the “designated survivor” role that Kizer filled last season, may not be the worst thing in the world for the Titans.
“It’s good to have a veteran like Matt here, working with us,” Robinson continued. “He and I talked, and you never know when that opportunity is going to come to be up on the active roster, to play in the game, this is a long season and a tough game.”
Added Titans coach Mike Vrabel: “It just gives us a lot of flexibility in what we are doing, some protection. I think Jon asked the question about having a third quarterback and what we may do at that position. Certainly, I like Matt’s demeanor and willingness to work and his arm talent, so we will keep working with him on the practice squad.”
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
Commented