Groundbreaking for the new 33,000-square-foot Williamson County Animal Center was held Wednesday with several county officials on hand with their shovels.
Located on Old Charlotte Pike in Franklin, the new center is expected to be completed by October or November of next year and will feature a variety of amenities and considerably more space for staff and animals.
Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson was joined at the groundbreaking ceremony by Animal Center Director Ondrea Johnson and several county commissioners, including Betsy Hester, David Landrum, Chad Story and Brian Beathard. Also attending were Carol Horlacher from Friends of WCAC and Jim Cross from project consultant Oversite.
The new Williamson County Animal Center was designed in conjunction with Shelter Planners of America for a balance of maximum efficiency for space, maximum function for staff and the best overall experience for the animals, according to a fact sheet from the county. The center will have three lobbies for primary areas: adoption, impound and medical. A shelter administrative and enforcement staff of up to 30 will also be housed in the building.
Other features include:
- Surgery center/medical wing: 3,000 SF (with 12 dog, 32 cat holding kennels)
- Education/Multipurpose Hall: 1,300 SF/100 seats
- Indoor dog training area: 1,200 SF
- Dog/Puppy Kennel Capacity: 86 (adoption 46, impound 26, medical 14)
- Cat/Kitten Kennel Capacity: 100 (adoption 40, impound 28, medical 32)
- Outdoor walking trail
- Public dog park component
- Architects are 906 Studio Architects + Interiors in Franklin, while Solomon Builders in Nashville is general contractor.
The current shelter is located at 106 Claude Yates Drive in Franklin. Call 615-790-5590 for more information.
