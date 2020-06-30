Work is slated to begin on the Maryland Farms building last home to O’Charley’s and where a Chuy’s Tex-Mex restaurant is now planned.
According to a Metro permit valued at about $1.78 million, the building will see both its exterior and interior updated to accommodate the Chuy’s. Located just inside Davidson County off Old Hickory Boulevard, the property has an address of 100 East Park Drive.
In the Nashville area, Chuy’s operates in Midtown, Opry Mills, Cool Springs and Murfreesboro. The Knoxville area and Chattanooga also have one eatery each of the Austin-based chain, which was founded in 1982 and now owns more than 100 restaurants in 18 states. Of note, Cool Springs Chuy's was the first located outside Texas when it opened in 2009.
O’Charley’s, the parent company of which is Nashville-based American Blue Ribbon Holdings, closed its Brentwood restaurant in November 2018. Shortly prior to that, an O’Charley’s in Spring Hill closed.
During the past few years, American Blue Ribbon executives have closed multiple O’Charley’s nationwide to try to improve the chain's profitability.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
