Jimmy Gentry, a lifelong resident of Williamson County and a World War II veteran who fought on the European front and in the Battle of the Bulge, died Thursday morning after recent poor health.
He was 96.
Mr. Gentry, known by many as “Coach” for his years of coaching football at Battle Ground Academy, Brentwood Academy and Franklin High School, owned Gentry Farm on New Highway 96 West in Franklin. It has been a popular destination for countless families and students from schools around middle Tennessee.
In later years, Mr. Gentry began telling about his experiences in World War II, notably his involvement in helping to liberate Holocaust victims from the Dachau concentration camp in 1945 with the 42nd Infantry Division.
One of the men freed was Oleks Rudenko, a Ukranian teen taken by the Nazis at the time. Mr. Gentry and Rudenko met for the first time a number of years ago in Franklin, on the anniversary of D-Day.
It was that meeting that led to more public talks in which Mr. Gentry told his stories of entering the Army after graduating from Franklin High School and taking part in several battles in Western Europe during World War II, including the Battle of the Bulge.
The Home Page will have more on Mr. Gentry’s life in the coming days.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.