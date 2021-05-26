Franklin First United Methodist Church’s monthly version of a songwriters night returns to in-person performances Tuesday at 6 p.m. inside the worship center.
Called “19 Miles to Music Row,” it features some of Nashville’s top songwriters headlining an evening of music with other lesser-known writers playing in the round. The COVID-19 pandemic caused most of the shows to be performed online throughout 2020 and into 2021.
Billed as “the largest writers night in the nation” and held the first Tuesday of each month, “19 Miles to Music Row” gives artists the chance to showcase their talent in front of someone who’s been there. It’s a night out with songwriters and the hits that made them famous.
Tuesday’s “Inside the Hits” features songwriter Pat Alger, who has eight No. 1 hits to his credit. Among them are songs written for Garth Brooks, including “Unanswered Prayers,” “The Thunder Rolls,” “That Summer” and “What She’s Doing Now,” among others. Alger is a member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame (2010) and the Georgia Music Hall of Fame.
The writers round features Mark Ham, Emily Summers, Duane Cliatt and Teresa Guiday.
“19 Miles to Music City” is free to the community, with open seating. Doors open at 6 and the show begins at 6:30. Franklin First UMC is located at 120 Aldersgate Way in Franklin.
Click here for more information.
