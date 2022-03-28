The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office investigation into Friday night’s fatal shooting in the Stags Leap neighborhood on Arno Road continues Monday, per a press release.
A team of detectives is back in the neighborhood this afternoon, per the release. WSCO says they do believe the shooting was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to others in Stags Leap.
The victim has been identified as Sherif Kasis, 49, a Franklin resident. He lived in Stags Leap. He died shortly after the shooting which was reported at 8:00 p.m.
WCSO says its detectives are canvassing the neighborhood and residents are asked to call if they have any video from security cameras outside their homes.
The office says it interested in seeing video before and after the shooting. Even the smallest piece of evidence captured by a camera may be helpful to them, the release says.
WSCO says it is continuing to follow leads and look for a person of interest who was last seen in the area Friday night. The only description known so far is that the suspect is described as a man who was wearing light colored clothing, jeans and a hoodie.
In a phone call on Monday, WCSO Public Information Officer Sharon Puckett said that they could not release any additional details about the incident, including what kind of gun was used, how many times Kasis was shot or if the shooting occurred inside or outside of the Stags Leap home.
If you have any information or video that you want to share with WSCO, you are asked to call WCSO Detective Grant Benedict at 615-790-5554, Ext. 3229. You can also call Crime Stoppers of Williamson County at 615-794-4000.
