Franklin native Casey Dykes has made a big leap in his professional coaching career.
After spending time coaching in the New York Yankees' minor leagues, Dykes has been promoted to be the assistant pitching coach with the team's majors staff.
A Franklin alum, Dykes played college baseball at Western Kentucky. He joined the Yankees as a minor leagues hitting coach in 2019 before earning his promotion this past December.
He was to share the role alongside former MLB player Eric Chavez, but he was hired by the Mets to join their coaching staff Thursday.
