The board of the YMCA of Middle Tennessee has chosen a longtime Y executive who has for five years led the organization in the Omaha area to be its new CEO.
Chris Tointon will start work late next month as president and CEO of the YMCA in the Nashville area, which comprises 14 wellness centers, a 300-acre day- and resident-camp facility, before- and after-school care sites and community-based outreach programs for youth and adults. Tointon is taking over from Dan Dummermuth, who last fall said he planned to retire after a 35-year career with the Y.
“We are so excited to have Chris join us in Middle Tennessee,” YMCA of Middle Tennessee Board Chair Liz Wilson said in a statement. “His depth of experience as a strategic and relationship-driven nonprofit leader will help our YMCA continue to fulfill our mission and deepen our impact as we live out our cause of strengthening community.”
Tointon has been president and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Omaha since 2016 and has overseen the addition of two centers and set the stage for another three scheduled to open by 2023. He spent more than 18 years at various Y organizations in Illinois before working for 13 years as CEO and president of Greater Midland, a nonprofit social service and recreation nonprofit in Michigan.
