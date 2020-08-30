The YMCA of Middle Tennessee will move to combine their two Brentwood locations into one with what is being called the "One Brentwood" strategy.
The announcement was made in a YMCA news release on Saturday. The YMCA of Middle Tennessee is aiming to renovate and expand the Brentwood Family YMCA on Concord Road and sell their 17-acre Maryland Way property, eventually closing the Maryland Farms YMCA when the expanded Concord Road project is completed.
That project could take up to two years, Chief Executive Officer Dan Dummermuth said in the news release, adding that the timeline depends on market response to the sales listing.
“We are excited about the potential for greater impact as we combine our two Brentwood facilities, located just four miles apart, creating a dynamic family center to serve the growing needs in Williamson County. Certainly, there are no guarantees in real estate, and we won’t know the exact value of the property until we put it on the market,” Dummermuth said in the news release. “But we believe between the sales proceeds and a targeted capital campaign, we can generate the resources necessary to position our Concord Road facility to meet the needs of the Brentwood community."
The YMCA of Middle Tennessee plans for the renovated facility to have expanded and enhanced wellness and group exercise areas, transformed youth spaces including Y-PLAY child watch for infants to 6 year olds, a new Youth Activity Center for children aged 7-11, Enhanced teen center to accommodate educational programs including STEM, arts and music and to support outreach programs like Y-CAP in collaboration with the juvenile courts and other youth-serving agencies, as well as improved accessibility for families, seniors and people with diverse abilities.
In addition they plan to add an enhanced outdoor aquatics facility, enhanced youth skate park, additional parking and multi-purpose spaces to conduct regional programs like After Breast Cancer, Full Circle, Weight Loss and small support groups which operate in collaboration with more than 50 community partners.
“Our Brentwood and Maryland Farms locations have served and enriched the community for nearly 35 years and we look forward to continuing to do so for years to come,” Dummermuth said, “but the time has come to envision and develop a ‘next generation’ YMCA for Brentwood. By combining our operations and focusing our capital reinvestment on one state of the art facility, we will deepen our impact, serve the community through a higher quality facility and be good stewards of our resources by gaining efficiencies that will come when we operate under one Brentwood roof.”
“It’s never an easy decision to say goodbye to a treasured asset that’s beloved by its patrons,” Dummermuth said. “And as much as we’d like to maintain both YMCAs, we have a responsibility to steward our resources as effectively and efficiently as we can.”
Chief Strategy Officer Jessica Fain added in the news release that after reviewing financial and geographic considerations, the YMCA of Middle Tennessee believes that the best option is for the non-profit to serve the Brentwood community at a single flagship location.
“As we examined all of our options, it became clear that concentrating resources on one expanded Brentwood facility was the best and most fiscally responsible approach to meeting our ultimate goal of preparing the Y to improve service to members now and for years to come," Dummermuth said.
More information about the YMCA of Middle Tennessee and the future of services in Brentwood can be found here.
