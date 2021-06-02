The YMCA of Middle Tennessee is moving to the next phase of their "One Brentwood" plan to combine their two locations by entering into an agreement to sell their Maryland Farms property in 2023.
The YMCA announced the future sale to Highwoods Properties, a North Carolina-based real estate investment trust in a news release on Wednesday.
According to that news release, The Maryland Farms Y will continue to operate as usual for up to two more years, while renovation and expansion projects continue at the Y's Concord Road facility. When those renovations are complete the Y expects to complete the property sale.
The "One Brentwood" plan was announced in August 2020, and the combined facility is expected to have expanded and enhanced wellness and group exercise areas, transformed youth spaces including Y-PLAY child watch for infants to 6 year olds.
A new Youth Activity Center for children aged 7-11 is also planned, as well as an enhanced teen center to accommodate educational programs including STEM, arts and music and to support outreach programs like Y-CAP in collaboration with the juvenile courts and other youth-serving agencies, as well as improved accessibility for families, seniors and people with diverse abilities.
In addition they plan to add an enhanced outdoor aquatics facility, enhanced youth skate park, additional parking and multi-purpose spaces to conduct regional programs like After Breast Cancer, Full Circle, Weight Loss and small support groups which operate in collaboration with more than 50 community partners.
“We’ve said all along that keeping Maryland Farms open while we build a bigger and better YMCA on Concord Road was a priority for us, and we’re now confident we will be able to do just that. We look forward to delivering programs and services at Maryland Farms for up to two more years,” YMCA President and CEO Dan Dummermuth said in the news release.
More information about YMCA activities and programs in Brentwood can be found here, and more information about the YMCA of Middle Tennessee can be found here.
