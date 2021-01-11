Williamson County Parks and Recreation’s dance program, Rhythm and Spirit, is offering a six-week introductory program for new students who may have missed the regular registration period for the current dance year.
This special session is available to aspiring dancers ages 3-6 and will offer a 45-minute weekly class focusing on ballet fundamentals, including basic instruction on ballet positions, terminology and exploring each child’s imagination through creative movement.
Classes will begin the week of Feb. 1, and will be held at recreation facilities in Franklin, Nolensville and Spring Hill.
This includes the Franklin Recreation Complex, 1120 Hillsboro Road; the Williamson County Recreation Complex at Nolensville, 7250 Nolensville Road; and the Longview Recreation Center at Spring Hill, 2909 Commonwealth Drive.
Schedules for each facility, as well as online registration, are available at www.wcparksandrec.com. Advanced registration is required, and class sizes are limited to meet social distancing requirements.
Rhythm & Spirit offers fun and affordable dance classes and is an opportunity for kids to dance in a non-competitive environment, full of students who are eager to learn and have fun, per WillCo P&R.
The county says that the high quality recreation program features teachers who strive to know their students as individuals to help them improve at their own pace.
For more information about the Rhythm & Spirit dance program, contact Kristi McDonald at [email protected].
