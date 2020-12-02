Gilda’s Club Middle Tennessee’s Associate Board, a young professionals group, has been busy over the last few days – delivering care packages to members of the community being impacted by cancer.
About 50 care packages, filled with magazines, sweet treats like GooGoo Clusters, masks and other goodies, have been delivered to homes throughout Middle Tennessee – from Brentwood and Franklin to Nashville, Bellevue, Mt. Juliet, Hendersonville and Murfreesboro.
According to recent Gilda’s Club research, during this time of COVID-19, cancer patients and caregivers are struggling with significant emotional stress and feeling more isolated than the general population. Compromised immune systems mean they must stay at home to safeguard their health — no quick trips to the grocery store or distanced hangouts for these individuals.
Specifically:
82% are afraid of contracting COVID-19
48% reported COVID-19 is affecting their mental and/or emotional well-being
"These statistics are among the many things that motivated Gilda’s Club Middle Tennessee’s Associate Board to create a new way to connect with area cancer patients," a Gilda’s Club spokesperson said in a press release.
“And we are so grateful for all of their hard work. Together, we’re ensuring no one has to face cancer alone.”
