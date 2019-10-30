Youth Leadership Brentwood kicked off the opening ceremony for their 2020 class of 24 high school students.
The sophomores and juniors represent Brentwood Academy, Brentwood High School, Father Ryan High School, Nolensville High School, Ravenwood High School and one student enrolled in a homeschool program.
The students have been chosen to take part in the exclusive five-month program intended to provide students a hands-on exploration of various aspects of Brentwood and the surrounding communities, including local history and government, while simultaneously fostering leadership skills.
The program began with an opening reception on Tuesday night featuring Chair Vicki Samford, Brentwood Mayor Rhea Little and Brentwood Fire and Rescue Deputy Chief David Windrow, who said that citizen involvement in the community has been crucial to Brentwood’s success.
“In Brentwood it’s [service] even more critical because the volunteer boards are really the backbone of how things get done,” Windrow said. “For example, the Library Board and the Friends of the Brentwood Library, so a lot of projects occur in Brentwood that make it a great community because of civic-minded citizen.”
The reception also included a dinner featuring catering by Moe’s Southwest Grill.
The YLB class began their educational experience with a historical tour of Brentwood on Wednesday where the class visited the Boiling Springs Academy and Ravenswood Mansion before taking part in a team building exercise at the indoor soccer arena at Crockett Park.
Part of the exercise involved the class standing around a circular rope, all blindfolded, with the goal of creating different shapes.
Ravenwood High School junior Grace Crossley is one of this year's participants said that she was encouraged to apply for the program by some of her teachers.
“I think what I’m most looking forward to is understanding how I can better serve my community and if there’s any volunteer opportunities where I can shadow or just generally learn more about Brentwood,” Crossley said.
Grace Crossley was joined at the reception by her father Guy Crossley who participated in the adult leadership program in the recent past and said while he did encourage his daughter to look into the opportunity that she was the one who mad ether decision to invest in learning about the community.
“It’s just a nice behind the scenes, intimate look at what all the organizations and actives do,” Guy Crossley said.
Other themed-program days include Government Day in November, Business Day in December and Quality of Life Day in January 2020. The program will conclude with a retreat and graduation in February 2020.
Program sponsors include Presenting Sponsor Brentwood Academy, and supporting sponsors Brentwood Rotary Foundation, H. G. Hill Realty Co, Uncle Classic Barbershop, Williamson Source, and Leadership Brentwood Alumni.
Leadership Brentwood is an educational and leadership program of the Williamson, Inc. Chamber of Commerce and the Williamson County Chamber Foundation.
To find out more about Youth Leadership Brentwood including a full list of the 2020 class visit Williamsonchamber.com.
