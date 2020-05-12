Zeitlin-Sotheby’s International Realty has added Lori Stucki as an agent.
With a background in public relations/marketing and sales management, Stucki has served on the National Vendor Relations board in the software industry.
Prior to her transition into real estate, she worked in health care administration for 18 years.
Stucki is affiliated with the Zeitlin-Sotheby’s Williamson County office.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
