Zeitlin Sotheby’s International Realty has added Joel Fragale as an agents serving clients in Middle Tennessee.
Fragale arrives after a 21-year career in the U.S. Navy as a naval officer and pilot.
Fragale, who attended the University of Tennessee, is a member of the Williamson County Association of Realtors, a University of Tennessee – Nashville Alumni Chapter board member and a Military Officers Association of America Middle Tennessee Chapter member.
In addition, he is a Williamson County Fire and Rescue volunteer firefighter.
